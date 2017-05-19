Sports Listen

Union: Up to 40K walking off the job at AT&T this weekend

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 4:13 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The Communications Workers of America union says that up to 40,000 AT&T workers have started walking off the job over contract fights with the phone company. They’ll return to work Monday.

That includes 21,000 workers on the wireless side of the company, which the union says raises the prospect that some cellphone stores could be closed this weekend in Washington, D.C., or one of the 36 states affected. Wireless workers want wage increases that cover higher health care costs, better scheduling and promises from the company to not cut jobs.

Some 17,000 other potential protesters come from AT&T’s home phone, internet and cable division in California, Nevada and Connecticut. Another 2,000 are DirecTV workers in California and Nevada.

Dallas-based AT&T says it has a contingency workforce” ready in preparation for the walkouts.

