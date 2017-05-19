Sports Listen

US rig count rises 16 this week to 901; Texas up 8

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 5:47 pm < a min read
HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. rose by 16 this week to 901.

A year ago, 404 rigs were active.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes said Friday that 720 rigs sought oil and 180 explored for natural gas this week. One was listed as miscellaneous.

Texas added eight rigs and Oklahoma gained four. Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Wyoming each gained two, while New Mexico and Ohio each added one.

Colorado declined by two rigs and Alaska lost one.

Arkansas, California, Kansas, North Dakota, Utah and West Virginia were unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out last May at 404.

