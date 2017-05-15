Sports Listen

Waymo, Lyft to team up on self-driving vehicles

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Waymo, the self-driving car company owned by Google’s parent Alphabet Inc., and Lyft Inc. are teaming up to road test autonomous cars in a potential challenge to Uber Technologies Inc.

In its statement, Lyft said Waymo holds “today’s best self-driving technology.”

The two plan to work together to bring autonomous vehicles into the mainstream with pilot projects and product development.

Lyft is Uber’s biggest rival in the United States and the second-largest ride-hailing provider in the country.

Waymo sued Uber in February alleging that Uber is using stolen self-driving technology to build its own fleet of autonomous cars. On Saturday, a federal judge gave a rare order alerting prosecutors to possible criminal misconduct by Uber.

