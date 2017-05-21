Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Young whale finds its…

Young whale finds its way out of Southern California harbor

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:40 pm < a min read
Share

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A humpback whale that made a big splash with boaters after wandering into a Southern California harbor is on the move again, having found its way back to the open ocean.

Ventura Harbormaster John Higgins said the whale swam away before dawn Sunday.

Authorities may have provided it some guidance, playing a continuous loop of humpback whale feeding sounds near the harbor’s entrance-exit point.

The 40-foot-long creature arrived in the harbor Saturday after apparently making a wrong turn.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

It wowed onlookers on boats and the shore as it swam back and forth, occasionally surfacing.

Higgins says whale experts have identified it as a healthy juvenile.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Young whale finds its…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.