16-year-old arrested in theft of gun from Massachusetts mall

SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of breaking into a Massachusetts sporting goods store at a mall and stealing a gun and ammunition.
Police responded to an alarm at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Square One Mall in Saugus at about 4:30 a.m. Monday and found a front window broken.
They saw someone with a gun and ammunition in the store but lost sight of him.
Police say the boy got the long gun from a locked rack within the store. It hasn’t been recovered.
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Police reviewed store surveillance video and apprehended the suspect at his Everett home about 5 miles away at about 11:30 a.m.
Area schools sheltered in place for several hours until the arrest.
The mall opened at about 1 p.m., except for Dick’s.