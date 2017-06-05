Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » $5M award upheld in…

$5M award upheld in white professor’s discrimination case

By JIM SALTER June 6, 2017 12:44 pm 1 min read
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A white professor at a predominantly black university in St. Louis was fired “because of the color of her skin,” a state appeals court ruled Tuesday.

A three-judge panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals affirmed a 2015 jury verdict that awarded nearly $5 million to Beverly Wilkins, a former professor at Harris-Stowe State University.

“Rarely have we seen such manifest and open evidence of racial discrimination,” the appeals court ruling said.

It was unclear if the university would appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court. “After review, we will evaluate steps the University will need to take in light of the ruling,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Wilkins was hired to teach in Harris-Stowe’s College of Education in 2001. Her lawsuit claimed she was repeatedly passed over for promotions while a black colleague hired six years after her, Latisha Smith, quickly rose through the ranks to become dean of the education department.

The lawsuit claimed that Smith, in emails, expressed a desire to make the education department “blacker.” The court said Smith’s emails were deleted despite a court order.

Wilkins was fired by the Board of Regents in 2010, with the university blaming state budget cuts. But the lawsuit said two black professors with less tenure kept their jobs.

“The Board unlawfully terminated Wilkins, not due to her competency or ability, but because of the color of her skin,” the appeals court ruling said.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » $5M award upheld in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines present colors in Times Square

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.