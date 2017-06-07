Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » 7 taken to hospitals…

7 taken to hospitals after ammonia leak in suburban Chicago

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 9:56 am < a min read
Share

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say seven people, including two firefighters, have been taken to hospitals for treatment following an ammonia leak at a food processing facility in suburban Chicago.

Streamwood fire Chief Chris Clark says crews responded late Monday to the Fresh Express warehouse, which packages salads and vegetables, and found that the facility was being evacuated. He says an ammonia leak was detected from the facility’s refrigeration systems.

He says five employees have been taken to a hospital with difficulty breathing. Authorities say the two firefighters who were taken to a hospital were exposed to vapors. Hazardous materials crews responded and the fire department ventilated the building Tuesday.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » 7 taken to hospitals…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines present colors in Times Square

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.