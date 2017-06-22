Sports Listen

AAA predicts record heavy travel over July 4th weekend

By DAVID KOENIG June 22, 2017 12:01 am < a min read
DALLAS (AP) — Americans are expected to put down the TV remote and hit the road in record numbers for the July 4th weekend.

Auto club AAA said Thursday that it expects 44.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from home, a 2.9 percent increase over last year’s record for the holiday.

The vast majority will go by car. But airline travel over the holiday is also expected to rise for the eighth straight year.

