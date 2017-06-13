Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Airport: Emergency workers focused…

Airport: Emergency workers focused on saving woman

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 6:04 pm < a min read
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis airport spokesman says emergency workers who carried a passenger’s partially clothed body down the aisle of an American Airlines jet were focused on saving her life.

The woman died shortly after being rushed off the plane Monday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Airport spokesman Pat Hogan says medical professionals tried to help after the woman was found unresponsive in a bathroom while the plane was in the air. When the plane landed, emergency workers used a portable stretcher to bring her down the aisle.

Hogan says the woman was wearing a shirt and underwear. A passenger, Art Endress of Dallas, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune it was “out of line” not to cover the woman.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

Hogan says emergency workers did nothing wrong. Dallas-based American Airlines praised flight attendants and passengers who helped the woman.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Airport: Emergency workers focused…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard training mission

Today in History

1971: The Pentagon Papers, Vietnam & free speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.