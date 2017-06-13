Airport: Emergency workers focused on saving woman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis airport spokesman says emergency workers who carried a passenger’s partially clothed body down the aisle of an American Airlines jet were focused on saving her life.
The woman died shortly after being rushed off the plane Monday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Airport spokesman Pat Hogan says medical professionals tried to help after the woman was found unresponsive in a bathroom while the plane was in the air. When the plane landed, emergency workers used a portable stretcher to bring her down the aisle.
Hogan says the woman was wearing a shirt and underwear. A passenger, Art Endress of Dallas, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune it was “out of line” not to cover the woman.
Hogan says emergency workers did nothing wrong. Dallas-based American Airlines praised flight attendants and passengers who helped the woman.