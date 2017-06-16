Sports Listen

Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a $13.7B deal

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 9:27 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.

Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share for Whole Foods Market Inc. That marks an 18 percent premium to Whole Foods closing price on Thursday.

The deal comes a month after Whole Foods announced a board shake-up and cost-cutting plan amid falling sales. The grocery store operator was also under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.

