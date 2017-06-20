Sports Listen

Amazon strikes again; the dressing room in your house

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO June 20, 2017 9:02 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is increasingly claiming territory once held exclusively by department stores and it’s doing so again, essentially placing a dressing room in your house.

Amazon is testing a new service for Prime members that allows them to try on the latest styles before they buy at no upfront charge. Customers have seven days to decide what they like and only pay for what they keep. Shipments arrive in a re-sealable box with a pre-paid label for returns.

Amazon said Tuesday that more than a million pieces of clothing and accessories are eligible and include brands like Calvin Klein and Levi’s. Shoppers receive discounts depending on how much they keep.

The Prime Wardrobe service is the latest move by Amazon into fashion and could be another big blow to department stores.

