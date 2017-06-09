Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Amazon Web Services to…

Amazon Web Services to bring up to 1,500 new jobs to Fairfax

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 2:11 am < a min read
Share

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — A division of Amazon.com Inc. is establishing a corporate campus in Fairfax County that could bring up to 1,500 new jobs.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Thursday that Amazon Web Services, which already has a significant presence in northern Virginia, is establishing an East Coast corporate campus in the Herndon area.

Virginia competed against Texas and Washington State for the project.

Virginia won the competition with an economic incentive plan that could be worth more than $10 million. The grant calls for Amazon to receive a grant of $7,000 for every net new job created, once the number of new jobs reaches 600. The per-job grant is capped at 1,500.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Amazon Web Services to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Harvesting turnips from the Capitol War Garden

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.