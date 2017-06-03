Sports Listen

American Airlines plane veers off Texas runway, stuck in mud

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 12:35 pm < a min read
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say an American Airlines plane veered off of a runway at the San Antonio airport during takeoff and is stuck in the mud.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says American Airlines Flight 2214 veered off the edge of the runway at San Antonio International Airport Saturday morning shortly after beginning its takeoff roll.

He says no injuries have been reported on the Boeing 737.

Lunsford says commercial flights at the airport have been suspended until the aircraft can be removed.

Lunsford says FAA investigators are on their way to the site and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

The flight was headed to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

