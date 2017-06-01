Sports Listen

American Express to solely take over the Hilton credit card

By KEN SWEET June 1, 2017 12:02 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — American Express will be taking over as the exclusive credit card company for Hilton Hotels, a major success for a company that has been facing increased competition lately.

The New York-based credit card company will be the sole issuer of the Hilton co-branded credit card starting Jan. 1, 2018. Currently Hilton has credit cards issued by Citigroup and AmEx.

American Express has seen increased competition for co-branded credit card partnerships, losing its exclusive arrangement with Costco to Citigroup last year, as well as its JetBlue co-branded card. Hilton announced last year that it wanted to move to a sole issuer of its credit card, and it was expected AmEx would want to hold onto Hilton after losing the other partnerships.

