Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » AP Newsbreak: US, EU…

AP Newsbreak: US, EU urge China to limit food import control

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 5:46 am < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Food exporters including the United States and Europe are stepping up pressure on China to scale back plans for intensive inspections of imports that they say will hamper access to its fast-growing market.

Nine nations and the EU have sent a joint letter to Chinese regulators asking them to suspend a proposed requirement, due to take effect Oct. 1, for each shipment to have an inspection certificate from a foreign government.

The dispute adds to complaints Beijing is reducing market access for other goods ranging from medical technology to farm-related biotechnology in violation of its free-trade commitments.

The letter says the rules will affect billions of dollars’ worth of meat, fruit, dairy and other products and thousands of suppliers who look to China as a growing market.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » AP Newsbreak: US, EU…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture Secretary hosts counterparts in Georgia

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.