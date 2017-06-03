BAE Systems lays of 130 at Norfolk shipyard

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — BAE Systems has laid off 130 workers at its Norfolk shipyard as part of an expected workforce reduction of about 300 by the end of the month.

The layoffs took place Friday and that the cuts were first announced in late April.

BAE Systems provides ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion, and overhaul for the Navy and other customers.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2rw2h9J ) the layoffs are part of a wave sweeping the region’s shipyard and subcontractors that is projected to leave more than 1,000 employees out of work in the coming weeks.