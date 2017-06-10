Sports Listen

Biden’s niece pleads guilty in $110K credit-account theft

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 12:43 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — A niece of former Vice President Joe Biden has pleaded guilty in a $110,000 credit-account theft at a New York City drugstore.

Caroline Biden admitted Friday to grand larceny and petty larceny, with an agreement to get two years’ probation if she repays the money, does 10 days of community service and avoids re-arrest for a year.

Her lawyer didn’t immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment.

A complaint says the 29-year-old used a borrowed credit card to open a customer account at the Manhattan shop without the cardholder’s OK then racked up the tab over a year.

In 2013, she was charged with hitting a New York police officer amid a rent dispute with her roommate. She got treatment for anger problems, and the resisting-arrest case was dismissed.

