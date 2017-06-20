Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » California deputies harness wayward Llama

California deputies harness wayward Llama

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 1:34 pm < a min read
Share

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A couple of Solano County sheriff’s deputies are one wayward llama’s heroes after they saved it from traffic.

KTVU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rMBBok ) deputies David Hollingsworth and Jordan Austin “found themselves having to think outside the box to coax this llama out of the roadway after it escaped from its pasture.”

The Llama went wayward Monday and the deputies corralled it without incident. Dashcam video shows the deputies putting a pink harness on the llama as four of its pals watched from the other side of the fence.

No tickets were issued. The llama received “verbal counseling,” a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page stated.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

___

Information from: KTVU-TV.

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » California deputies harness wayward Llama
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Drill Team performs June 14 in Virginia

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.