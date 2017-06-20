Sports Listen

Chicago hires new airport security chief after United flub

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 11:58 am < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has hired a new security chief for its airports, including O’Hare International Airport where officers dragged a passenger from a United Airlines plane in April.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said Tuesday that Andrew Velasquez will be managing deputy commissioner for safety and security in charge of O’Hare and Midway international airports.

The city’s aviation department says Velasquez will oversee critical emergency responses and coordinate with federal, state and city agencies in addition to managing security at the airports. Chicago Aviation Commissioner calls Velasquez “extremely qualified” for the job given his resume, including managing a team of 1,000 employees at the federal level.

Velasquez’s hiring comes two months after the previous head of airport security, Jeffrey Redding, was fired. No official reason has been publicly provided for Redding’s dismissal.

Business News U.S. News
