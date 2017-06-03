Sports Listen

China sovereign fund buys European warehouse company

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 4:48 am < a min read
BEIJING (AP) — China’s sovereign wealth fund is buying a European warehouse company in a 12.25 billion euro ($13.8 billion) deal, adding to a growing string of Chinese acquisitions in Europe.

The China Investment Corp. is buying Logicor, which operates in 17 countries including Britain, Germany and France, from Blackstone Group, a U.S. investment firm.

Chinese companies are in the midst of a multibillion-dollar global buying spree to acquire brands, technology and real estate. Europe is one of their top targets.

The CIC was founded in 2007 to invest a portion of China’s foreign reserves. Its latest annual report says it has more than $810 billion in assets.

