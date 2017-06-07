Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » China's reserves rise for…

China’s reserves rise for fourth month

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 5:32 am < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign currency reserves have risen for a fourth month ahead of a possible U.S. interest rate hike that might put new pressure on Beijing’s exchange rate controls.

Government data on Wednesday showed the reserves, the world’s biggest, rose $24 billion in May to $3.05 trillion.

A sharp decline last year prompted Beijing to tighten controls on the outflow of money from the world’s second-largest economy.

The Chinese controls could face a new test if the U.S. Federal Reserve decides at a meeting next week to raise interest rates. That would draw money out of China in search of higher returns, which could require Beijing to raise its own interest rates or further tighten controls on capital flows.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » China's reserves rise for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretaries Tillerson and Mattis Chat With Australian Ministers in Sydney

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0086 2.80%
L 2020 25.6961 -0.0271 4.59%
L 2030 28.7462 -0.0507 6.52%
L 2040 31.0105 -0.0652 7.46%
L 2050 17.8103 -0.0434 8.30%
G Fund 15.3411 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9483 0.0323 2.57%
C Fund 33.7986 -0.0938 8.67%
S Fund 43.5889 -0.1277 4.96%
I Fund 28.3488 -0.1017 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.