Convenience store Dawa agrees to change name after Wawa suit

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 12:24 pm < a min read
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey convenience store called Dawa has agreed to change its name after a lawsuit from Wawa.

Court documents filed recently show the stores agreed that the Paterson-based store would change its name, though the filing doesn’t specify what it will be called.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa has more than 700 convenience stores in six states and filed a trademark infringement lawsuit earlier this year against Dawa, saying it’s taking advantage of its hard-earned reputation.

“Dawa” is a casual way to say “come in” in Korean and is interpreted to mean “welcome.”

Dawa owner Mike Han said in February that he used the name because everyone is welcome there.

A message left for Han on Sunday was not returned.

Wawa argued its company has an obligation to protect the brand name.

