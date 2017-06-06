Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Cops: Man choked new…

Cops: Man choked new bride during fight over wedding gifts

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 9:43 am < a min read
Share

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he choked his new bride when they fought over cash gifts received at their wedding.

Johnstown police say 31-year-old John Delozier attacked the woman after they returned home from their wedding on Saturday.

WJAC-TV (http://bit.ly/2qXB6Yd ) reports that police say Delozier accused the victim of only caring about money before he attacked her.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Delozier, who remained in the Cambria County jail Tuesday on charges of simple assault, harassment and strangulation.

Advertisement

He faces a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

___

Information from: WJAC-TV, http://www.wjactv.com

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Cops: Man choked new…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines present colors in Times Square

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.