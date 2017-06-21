Sports Listen

Croatian taxi drivers in protest against Uber

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 8:59 am < a min read
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Hundreds of Croatian taxi drivers on Wednesday blocked one of the capital’s main boulevards with their cars to protest against Uber services in the country.

They demanded that the ride-hailing company’s application be banned, claiming it has been operating illegally in the country for two years.

The Croatian government on Wednesday discussed the protesters’ demands and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that Uber’s operation must be regulated, according to the independent Index.hr portal.

Doris Kosta, the protesters’ legal representative, said that “no one can work illegally” in Croatia.

“The Uber application must be banned,” she said. “When Uber fulfills all the necessary legal procedures, than it will be OK for them to get the application approved.”

There are an estimated 5,000 Uber drivers in Croatia, offering cheaper prices than ordinary taxi services. Some 100,000 Croats use the Uber application.

The company has recently introduced its UberBoat service on the Croatian Adriatic coast, offering trips from the resorts of Split, Dubrovnik and Hvar to nearby islands.

