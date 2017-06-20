Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Delta adds facial recognition…

Delta adds facial recognition kiosks at Twin Cities airport

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 10:02 am < a min read
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Delta Airlines says it is the first U.S. airline to use facial recognition technology to speed the process of checking baggage.

Delta on Monday debuted four self-serve kiosks for checking bags at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, including one that uses facial recognition technology to match travelers with their passport photos.

Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says the new kiosks are only for checking bags and don’t replace security lines.

Travelers use their boarding pass to print check-in tags for their bags at the self-serve kiosks. Those with a passport can use the facial recognition feature. A Delta agent will check the IDs of those who don’t have a passport. The bags are then loaded onto a belt.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The airport is Delta’s second-largest hub.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Technology News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Delta adds facial recognition…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC shows off a nuclear power plant

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.