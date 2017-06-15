Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Dodge minivans recalled; air…

Dodge minivans recalled; air bag can inflate unexpectedly

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 7:41 am < a min read
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver’s front air bag can inflate unexpectedly.

The recall covers Dodge Grand Caravans from 2011 and 2012. The company says 13 people have suffered minor injuries from the problem, but no crashes have been reported.

Fiat Chrysler says the air bag wiring can chafe against steering wheel trim, causing a short circuit. Drivers could see an air bag warning light, the windshield wipers may turn on unexpectedly or the speed control may not work.

Dealers will inspect wiring and replace it if needed. They’ll also install a protective covering.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Owners will be notified by mail starting July 28.

The similar Chrysler Town & Country minivan is not affected. FCA says it has different steering wheel trim.

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Dodge minivans recalled; air…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1846: Border established between U.S. and Canada

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.