Downed power line ignites gas leak; 40 homes affected

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 8:41 am < a min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Residents of about 40 homes near Pittsburgh have been forced to stay inside after a downed power line ignited a leaking natural gas line, causing a fire.

A tree downed by lightning is being blamed for knocking down the wire early Monday, just after midnight. Sparks from the downed line then ignited a Peoples Gas line that was leaking.

The gas company shut off the line in O’Hara Township before dawn, but remaining gas in the line continued to burn.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials have been on the scene to determine the stability of a road affected by the fire. There are concerns it could collapse. Utility crews and other safety officials are warning residents to stay in place until the problem is solved.

