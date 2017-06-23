Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Driver rescued after van…

Driver rescued after van gets stuck in Wisconsin drawbridge

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 7:56 am < a min read
Share

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters had to rescue a man after his minivan became wedged in a drawbridge in downtown Green Bay.

Officials say the van got stuck between one of the opening spans and the fixed roadway on the Walnut Street Bridge early Thursday.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the driver went around the traffic arm and apparently drove onto the opening span, then coasted back into the gap. Firefighters worried the van could fall through the opening, so they cut a hole in the van’s roof and pulled the man through the hole. Video shows a heavy duty wrecker lifting the van out of the gap.

The man was not hurt. Officials say the bridge was not damaged.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Driver rescued after van…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb Telescope gets a new home

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.