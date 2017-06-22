Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Facebook wants to nudge…

Facebook wants to nudge you into ‘meaningful’ online groups

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 12:14 pm < a min read
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Now that Facebook is larger than any country, CEO Mark Zuckerberg thinks the social network is ready to shepherd people into online communities that become integral parts of their lives.

To make it happen, Facebook will try to do a better job placing its nearly 2 billion users in groups that bring together people with common passions, problems and ambitions.

Zuckerberg outlined his latest vision for Facebook during a “communities summit” held Thursday in Chicago.

The increased emphasis on virtual communities comes as Facebook grapples with violent, hateful and misleading content that has been polluting its service.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The initiative eventually could produce more revenue for Facebook, though it currently doesn’t show ads within the millions of groups that have been formed since the company made them possible several years ago.

Related Topics
Business News Media News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Facebook wants to nudge…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Specialist Meghan Schiavo rappels off wall during training exercise

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.