Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » For sale: $12.7 million…

For sale: $12.7 million Hamptons house, site of 2001 murder

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 7:14 am < a min read
Share

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — A six-bedroom house in New York’s Hamptons that was the site of a high-profile murder in 2001 is on the market for $12.7 million.

Twins Greg and Alexa Ammon put the 7,000-square-foot East Hampton home up for sale this week, after renting it out for several years at a time.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2slmamL ) that the house is the site where handyman Daniel Pelosi murdered the siblings’ father, Wall Street financier Ted Ammon.

Pelosi had begun an affair with Ammon’s wife, Generosa Ammon, whom the husband was in the process of divorcing. Pelosi killed Ted Ammon before the divorce was finalized, leaving Generosa to inherit his fortune.

Advertisement

Pelosi was convicted in 2004 and is imprisoned at Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York. He’s eligible for parole in 2031.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » For sale: $12.7 million…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.