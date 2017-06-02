Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Frozen tuna recalled after…

Frozen tuna recalled after testing showed hepatitis A virus

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 1:49 pm < a min read
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Some imported frozen tuna cubes and steaks are being recalled after testing showed they could be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Hawaii-based Hilo Fish Company told the agency in May it had recalled yellowfin tuna that tested positive for the virus. Hilo says the fish was sourced from Sustainable Seafood Company in Vietnam and Santa Cruz Seafood Inc. in the Philippines.

Some products were distributed to retail locations and restaurants in California, Texas and Oklahoma.

The FDA said Thursday no reports of illness have been linked to the tuna.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Hilo Fish Company’s recalled products include 8-ounce steaks with label code 627152, and tuna cubes in 15-pound cases with label code 705342.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hepatitis A is a liver disease that can be transmitted through food or skin-to-skin contact.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Frozen tuna recalled after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard airmen demonstrate insertion and extraction maneuvers

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.