Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Grain higher, livestock higher

Grain higher, livestock higher

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 9:54 am < a min read
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 7.40 cents higher at $4.5220 a bushel; July corn was up 4 cents at $3.8860 a bushel; July oats was down 5.60 cents at $2.5460 a bushel while July soybeans gained 7.40 cents to $9.3820 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .35 cent higher at $1.3155 a pound; August feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $1.5485 pound; June lean hogs gained .60 cent to $.8223 a pound.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Grain higher, livestock higher
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA introduces 2017 astronaut class

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.