Grain higher, livestock mixed

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:09 am < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 2.20 cents higher at $4.6740 a bushel; July corn was down 5.60 cents at $3.7820 a bushel; July oats was up 3 cents at $2.7220 a bushel while July soybeans gained 1.60 cents to $9.4060 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .45 cent lower at $1.2125 a pound; August feeder cattle was down .23 cent at $1.4765 pound; July lean hogs gained 1.78 cents to $.8410 a pound.

