Grain lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 6.60 cents lower at $4.39 a bushel; July corn was down 6.20 cents at $3.8140 a bushel; July oats was down 2.20 cents at $2.50 a bushel while July soybeans lost 5.60 cents to $9.3560 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was 1.35 cents lower at $1.2990 a pound; August feeder cattle was down .65 cent at $1.5353 pound; June lean hogs lost .30 cent to $.8218 a pound.