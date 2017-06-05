Sports Listen

Grain mixed, livestock mixed

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July was unchanged at 4.2950 a bushel; July corn was up .25 cent at 3.73 bushel; July oats was fell 3.75 cents at $2.4225 a bushel; while July soybeans rose .75 cent at $9.22 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up 1.28 cents at $1.3210 a pound; August feeder cattle rose 1.15 cents at $1.5987 a pound; while June lean hogs was off .50 cent at $.8072 a pound.

