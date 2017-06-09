Sports Listen

Harte-Hanks reports 4Q loss

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 10:15 am < a min read
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $118 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of $1.92 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and asset impairment costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The marketing company posted revenue of $110.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.38. A year ago, they were trading at $1.10.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HHS

_____

Keywords: Harte-Hanks, Earnings Report

