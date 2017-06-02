Sports Listen

How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 4:56 pm < a min read
Bond yields sank Friday to their lowest level of the year, and the dollar’s value fell against rivals after the nation’s job growth slowed last month. But stock indexes chugged again to record heights, led by technology companies and dividend payers.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 9.01 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,439.07.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 62.11, or 0.3 percent, to 21,206.29.

The Nasdaq composite added 58.97, or 0.9 percent, to 6,305.80.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks rose 9.33, or 0.7 percent, to 1,405.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 23.25 points, or 1 percent.

The Dow is up 126.01 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 95.60 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 23.14 points, or 1.7 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 200.24 points, or 8.9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,443.69 points, or 7.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 922.68 points, or 17.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 48.26 points, or 3.6 percent.

