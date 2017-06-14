Sports Listen

How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 4:51 pm < a min read
U.S. stocks dipped Wednesday as investors worried about weak retail sales and oil prices sank. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the third time in six months.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2.43 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,437.92.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.09 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,374.56.

The Nasdaq composite declined 25.48 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,194.89.

The Russell 2000 index retreated 8.41 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,417.57.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.15 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Dow is up 102.59 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 13.03 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 4.13 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 199.09 points, or 8.9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,611.96 points, or 8.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 811.77 points, or 15.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 60.44 points, or 4.5 percent.

