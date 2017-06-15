Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Johannesburg taxi strike turns…

Johannesburg taxi strike turns violent, snarls traffic

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 6:20 am < a min read
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Parents in South Africa’s economic hub of Johannesburg have been asked to keep their children at home from school “for their own safety” after a protest by minibus taxi drivers turned violent.

The drivers protesting the high price of their vehicles threatened motorists and blocked highways Thursday, causing massive gridlock. Police said some of the vehicles had been hijacked by taxi drivers.

Passengers concerned about missing flights were seen wheeling their luggage along a highway to O.R. Tambo International Airport as hundreds of minibus taxis blocked traffic.

Motorists have reported violence. South Africa’s Automobile Association has warned drivers in the city to be vigilant and remain calm if threatened.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The South African National Taxi Council calls the high monthly payments on the vehicles it uses “simply unaffordable.”

Related Topics
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Johannesburg taxi strike turns…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1846: Border established between U.S. and Canada

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.