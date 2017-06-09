Sports Listen

Latest: Buffet lunch sold to highest bidder for over $2.6M

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 11:38 pm 1 min read
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Latest on Warren Buffett’s lunch auction for a San Francisco homeless charity (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

A private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett has been sold to the highest bidder for more than $2.6 million during an annual charity auction.

The bid was $2,679,001. The winner wishes to remain anonymous.

Last year’s bid of $3,456,789 tied for the record highest bid. In 2012, the winner also paid $3,456,789.

This year’s eBay auction began Sunday and wrapped up Friday night.

The auction benefits the Glide Foundation, a San-Francisco-based homeless charity. Buffett’s first wife, Susie, volunteered with the organization before her death in 2004.

___

12:15 a.m.

The price of a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett may top several million dollars in an online auction to benefit a California homeless charity.

For the 18th year in a row, Buffett is auctioning off a lunch on eBay to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco.

The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has raised nearly $24 million through the auctions. Last year’s winner paid $3,456,789, which tied the record set in 2012.

Buffett has praised the charity for the work it does helping people. Buffett became a believer in Glide’s work after his first wife, Susie Buffett, showed him what the group was doing for the poor and homeless.

The bidding ends Friday night.

