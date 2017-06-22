Sports Listen

Line messaging digital theme park to open in Thai capital

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 7:32 am < a min read
BANGKOK (AP) — The text-messaging service Line plans to inaugurate an indoor digital theme park in Thailand’s capital, seeking to squeeze maximum advantage from its popularity in the country, its second biggest market after Japan.

Line Village Bangkok will begin operating Friday as a retail store but later this year will expand to a three-story amusement complex with virtual reality rides. Line stores already exist in Japan, South Korea, China and Taiwan, but the Thai location will be the first with an indoor park.

Kampanart Wonghongkul, the project’s chief executive, said he hopes the 500 million baht ($14.7 million) theme park will attract more than 12 million visitors a year. Much of Line’s appeal comes from its stickers that can be attached to messages, especially the company’s cute anthropomorphic animal figures.

