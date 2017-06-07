Sports Listen

Man accused in Portland stabbings targets victim in outburst

By STEVEN DUBOIS June 7, 2017 12:25 pm < a min read
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man accused of killing two passengers and wounding a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade against two teenagers on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train shouted he’s “not guilty” during a courtroom outburst directed at one of the victims.

Jeremy Christian didn’t enter a plea during his brief court appearance Wednesday but said he was “not guilty of anything but defending myself against the … aggression of Micah Fletcher!”

Fletcher was in the courtroom but said nothing to reporters. The 21-year-old was stabbed in the neck during the May 26 attack. Two other men were killed.

Christian has been charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Prosecutors say Christian yelled hateful comments at the two girls, one of whom was wearing an Islamic head covering.

