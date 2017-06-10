Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Man charged with threatening…

Man charged with threatening lawyers in Fox News suits

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 10:16 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been charged with threatening to kill New York lawyers representing Fox News employees who have brought racial discrimination claims against the network.

Joseph Amico pleaded not guilty Friday in Manhattan to charges of aggravated harassment and making terrorist threats. His lawyer, Todd Spodek, said, “It’s very easy for words to be misunderstood and hysteria to take place” in today’s heated political climate.

Police say the 46-year-old Amico called the firm Wigdor LLP multiple times April 26, slurring black people and threatening to blow up the office because of its lawsuits against Fox News. Founding partner Douglas Wigdor tells The New York Times that Amico threatened to kill his family.

Fox News says it takes discrimination complaints seriously and says it’s acted appropriately and lawfully.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Man charged with threatening…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.