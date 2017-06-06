Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Man indicted in double-fatal…

Man indicted in double-fatal Portland, Oregon, train attack

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 6:11 pm < a min read
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted Jeremy Christian, the man accused of killing two passengers and wounding a third on a Portland train last month.

The indictment returned Tuesday charges Christian with aggravated murder, attempted murder, assault, menacing, intimidation and unlawful use of a weapon.

The 35-year-old will be arraigned on the indictment Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Christian boarded the train May 26 and yelled hateful comments at two black teenage girls, one of whom was wearing an Islamic head covering called a hijab. Prosecutors say he then turned his attention to three men, stabbing each of them in the neck.

Advertisement

Four charges in the 15-count indictment are from an incident that happened a day before the killings, when authorities say Christian had a confrontation with a black woman at a train station.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Man indicted in double-fatal…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretaries Tillerson and Mattis Chat With Australian Ministers in Sydney

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.