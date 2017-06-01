Sports Listen

Markets Right Now: S&P 500, Nasdaq on track for more records

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 11:56 am 1 min read
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

The latest signal that the job market is improving sent stocks higher on Wall Street, putting major indexes on track for more record highs.

Payroll processor ADP said Thursday that private companies added 253,000 jobs last month, more than investors expected.

Materials and health care companies made some of the biggest gains. Eastman Chemical rose 2.1 percent and Vertex Pharmaceuticals rose 2.5 percent.

Discount store chain Dollar General rose 3.2 percent after reporting higher earnings than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,418.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,045. The Nasdaq composite climbed 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,217.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were both trading at record highs.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising after a survey showed that hiring by private businesses was stronger than expected in May.

ADP said Thursday that private companies added 253,000 jobs last month, which was more than investors expected.

Technology companies are making some of the largest gains. Palo Alto Networks soared 17 percent after a better-than-expected earnings report.

Discount store chain Dollar General rose 5 percent after it surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.

Farm equipment maker Deere gained 2 percent after it said it will buy road construction equipment maker Wirtgen Group for about $5.2 billion.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,413.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 5 points to 21,003. The Nasdaq composite jumped 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,211.

The Associated Press

