Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 9:41 am < a min read
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street as the market pulls back from its latest record highs.

Phone companies and retailers had some of the biggest losses Monday. Verizon pulled back 0.7 percent.

Technology companies and banks managed to post some gains. Google parent Alphabet traded over $1,000 a share for the first time.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,435.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 28 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,175. The Nasdaq composite slipped 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,300.

The Associated Press

