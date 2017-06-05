Meat producer’s attorney: ABC reports nearly ended business

ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) — Opening statements in a more than $1 billion defamation case over ABC news reports on a South Dakota meat producer’s lean, finely textured beef product laid out different versions of the company’s decline.

Beef Products Inc. sued ABC in 2012. The company says the television network’s coverage misled consumers into believing the product is unsafe, is not beef and isn’t nutritious. Critics dubbed the product “pink slime.”

The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2saP8pn) reports that BPI attorney Dan Webb said Monday that BPI’s product was used in most of the country’s ground beef, but that changed after ABC’s reports.

ABC attorney Dane Butswinkas says BPI had been losing clients over concerns about the product beforehand. He says McDonalds, Burger King and Taco Bell stopped using beef with the product before the segments debuted.