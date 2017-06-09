Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Medical marijuana dispensaries, patients…

Medical marijuana dispensaries, patients wait through delays

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ June 9, 2017 4:02 pm < a min read
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — Medical marijuana dispensaries are open in Hawaii, but they’re not allowed to sell their products.

By law, dispensaries were allowed to open last July, but the state has yet to certify any labs to run required safety tests.

Officials say the timeline for dispensaries opening — a year after the law was passed — was unrealistic.

National experts say many states take up to two years to open medical marijuana dispensaries after passing laws.

Advertisement

Dispensaries such as Aloha Green on Oahu are frustrated with no income despite expenses that top $100,000 a month.

Hawaii was among the first states to legalize medical marijuana 17 years ago, but the state’s registered patients have been left to grow marijuana plants on their own or buy it on the black market.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Medical marijuana dispensaries, patients…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.