Medical marijuana dispensaries, patients wait through delays

HONOLULU (AP) — Medical marijuana dispensaries are open in Hawaii, but they’re not allowed to sell their products.

By law, dispensaries were allowed to open last July, but the state has yet to certify any labs to run required safety tests.

Officials say the timeline for dispensaries opening — a year after the law was passed — was unrealistic.

National experts say many states take up to two years to open medical marijuana dispensaries after passing laws.

Dispensaries such as Aloha Green on Oahu are frustrated with no income despite expenses that top $100,000 a month.

Hawaii was among the first states to legalize medical marijuana 17 years ago, but the state’s registered patients have been left to grow marijuana plants on their own or buy it on the black market.