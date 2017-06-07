Sports Listen

Mexico protects ancient temple while hotel is built above

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 6:33 pm < a min read
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Plans to expand a hotel in Mexico City are on hold after archaeologists unearthed a 1400s-era temple to the Aztec wind god Ehecatl and a ceremonial ball court under the property.

The find could spark nightmares for any squeamish hotel guests: The carefully severed neck bones of 32 people were found in a ceremonial pit next to the ball court.

Archaeologist Eduardo Matos announced the find Wednesday from excavations conducted in 2009-2016.

The hotel owns the property and will be allowed to build above the ruins, using pilings carefully placed so the Aztec structures aren’t disturbed. The round temple and the stair-like ball court will remain open below to the public.

Players were frequently sacrificed at the end of the ceremonial ball game.

