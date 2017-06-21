Sports Listen

Michigan airport evacuated after police officer injured

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 10:45 am < a min read
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Bishop International Airport posted Wednesday on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no details about the incident. The post added that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

